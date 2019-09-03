Hilary Moore is a writer, teacher and anti-racist political education trainer. She is co-author of No Fascist USA! The John Brown Anti Klan Committee and Lessons for Today’s Movements, coming out in January 2020 with City Lights/Open Media.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-