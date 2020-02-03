 Euree Kim | Truthout

Euree Kim is a disability justice activist and abolitionist. Kim is a co-founder and former organizer of Alternatives to Calling the Police During Mental Health Crises (ACP) based in Chicago. ACP is a grassroots movement to facilitate community dialogues about state violence on psychiatrically disabled and neurodivergent community members; envision an alternative collective to support community members experiencing mental health crises; and further, empower community resilience. Kim is also an author of #AcceptUs #NotKillUs zine.

February 3, 2020