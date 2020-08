As you know, we've struggled to reach our fundraising goals recently and traffic has fallen because Facebook is suppressing news stories. We only have 1 day left to raise $33K. Can we count on you to make a small one-time or monthly donation to help us out? We've struggled to reach our fundraising goals recently and traffic has fallen because Facebook is suppressing news stories. We only have 1 day left to raise $33K. Will you make a small one-time or monthly donation to help us out?