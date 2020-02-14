Dennis W. Hallema

Dennis Hallema is a Research Assistant Professor at North Carolina State University and uses machine learning to solve questions about natural hazards and environmental risk management. His research was published in Nature Communications and United Nations FAO series, among others. Dennis holds graduate degrees in continental hydrology from Montpellier SupAgro and in earth sciences from Utrecht University.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis.
