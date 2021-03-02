Cynthia Garcia is a queer, undocumented womxn born in Nayarit, Mexico. She migrated to the U.S. at the age of 15 fully undocumented. Cynthia arrived in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where she has found community through organizing and has been able to learn from the leadership of Black and Indigenous Womxn in the state who have helped shape her understanding of the systems of oppression impacting our daily lives.

Cynthia began her organizing work fighting against deportation on the local level, empowering immigrant families, and disrupting the collaboration between ICE and local law enforcement. She now leads the Community Protection Campaigns work of United We Dream, the largest immigrant youth-led network in the country. Cynthia is herself protected from deportation because of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA). When she is not organizing, she enjoys time writing, finding local food spots, and random short road trips.