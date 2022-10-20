Colin Bogle is an American-born first-generation Jamaican based in his hometown of Portmore, St. Catherine Parish. He has experience working at the intersection of climate change and social justice issues throughout the Caribbean/Latin America region. Much of his work has focused on capacity building, as his primary interest is how existing social fractures stand to be exacerbated by climate change. His specialties include community organizing, grassroots campaigning, socioeconomic inequality, and sustainable development. He is a graduate of the Josef Korbel School of International Affairs with a master’s in International Studies with a focus on Global Environmental Change and Adaptation. Born in Texas and raised between Houston and Kingston, Jamaica, he speaks English, French, and Jamaican Patois. You can reach Colin via social media or email at [email protected]
Colin Bogle
Oct 20, 2022