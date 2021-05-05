Cindy Eigler is a co-executive director at the Chicago Torture Justice Center, nationally recognized for her role in building local movements to end mass criminalization and improve the daily lives of individuals targeted by the criminal legal system. Her family is from Venezuela, and she organizes from the principle that the communities most affected by criminalization should lead the movement for change. Her leadership has produced bold, brave, and visionary efforts to rethink justice and center the inherent dignity of every person. Through her work with Generative Somatics, Cindy recognizes the many impacts of individual and systemic trauma and believes that centering people’s healing and transformation are integral for our movements to succeed. Cindy has organized in Boston, Chicago, New York, Texas and the United Kingdom, and has focused both at the state and national level.