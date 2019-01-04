Chad Terhune, senior correspondent at Kaiser Health News, previously worked for the Los Angeles Times, where he spent four years covering the business of health care. He wrote about medical costs, the health-law rollout and superbug outbreaks tied to medical devices. Before the Times, he was an award-winning reporter for The Wall Street Journal and Businessweek. Chad spent more than a decade at the Journal and his stories on health insurance won a National Press Club award. At Businessweek, his cover story on subprime mortgages earned recognition from Investigative Reporters and Editors. He graduated from the University of Florida.