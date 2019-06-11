Caitlin McLain

Caitlin McLain is a member of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization Youth Group and currently a master’s candidate in science and security at King’s College London, with a focus on the applications of blockchain on nuclear safeguards. Previously, Caitlin received a bachelor’s degree in political science and global studies with a focus in nuclear non-proliferation from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Truthout
June 11, 2019