Caitlin McLain is a member of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization Youth Group and currently a master’s candidate in science and security at King’s College London, with a focus on the applications of blockchain on nuclear safeguards. Previously, Caitlin received a bachelor’s degree in political science and global studies with a focus in nuclear non-proliferation from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis.
