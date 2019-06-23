Caitlin Manning

Caitlin Manning is a filmmaker, feminist and an anti-capitalist, anti-racist and anti-patriarchal grandmother. She is a recently-retired professor of film at CSU Monterey Bay, participant and video propagandist for various movements and radical groupings (student occupation movement, Occupy Oakland, Antifa actions, Prison Strike). She was the co-founder of Processed World magazine.

Truthout
June 23, 2019