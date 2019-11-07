Bill Fried | Truthout

Bill Fried recently retired as a civilian staffer from Law Enforcement Action Partnership, where he wrote op-eds, produced videos and did research for the speakers, all of whom are former drug warriors. Bill is a co-founder of Safe Injection for Massachusetts, where he also publishes op-eds and videos on this subject. Bill’s op-eds have appeared in the Baltimore Sun, the Boston Globe, the Boston Herald, The Patriot Ledger, CounterPunch and AlterNet.