Audrey Delsink is the wildlife director of Humane Society International (HSI) Africa. She oversees HSI’s wildlife campaigns in Africa, championing the protection of wildlife through humane population control alternatives and human-wildlife conflict solutions, and challenging the captive lion breeding industry. She is also responsible for HSI’s Back to the Wild program run in collaboration with the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital, which facilitates the release of compromised indigenous wildlife back to protected preserves. Delsink is the lead and co-author of numerous peer-reviewed publications, including chapters for The Last Elephants. She was listed on Treeshake’s top 76 most influential South African voices speaking up for the environment.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-