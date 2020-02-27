Audrey Delsink

Audrey Delsink is the wildlife director of Humane Society International (HSI) Africa. She oversees HSI’s wildlife campaigns in Africa, championing the protection of wildlife through humane population control alternatives and human-wildlife conflict solutions, and challenging the captive lion breeding industry. She is also responsible for HSI’s Back to the Wild program run in collaboration with the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital, which facilitates the release of compromised indigenous wildlife back to protected preserves. Delsink is the lead and co-author of numerous peer-reviewed publications, including chapters for The Last Elephants. She was listed on Treeshake’s top 76 most influential South African voices speaking up for the environment.

Truthout
February 26, 2020