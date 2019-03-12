Allegra Harpootlian

Allegra Harpootlian is a media associate at ReThink Media, where she works with leading experts and organizations at the intersection of national security, politics and the media. She principally focuses on U.S. drone policies and related use-of-force issues. She is also a political partner with the Truman National Security Project. Follow her on Twitter: @ally_harp.

Truthout
March 12, 2019