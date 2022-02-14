Alexis Pauline Gumbs is on ancestral assignment. She is the author of several books, including most recently Dub: Finding Ceremony and Undrowned: Black Feminist Lessons from Marine Mammals. Alexis is currently a National Endowment for the Arts creative writing fellow working on her forthcoming biography, The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde. Alexis lives in the territory of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, also known as Afro-Carolina, also known as Durham, North Carolina, where she co-creates a living library of Black LGBTQ brilliance called Mobile Homecoming Trust with her partner, Sangodare Akinwale.