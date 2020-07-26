Alex Ellerbeck is the 2019 American University Fellow reporting on immigration for The Center for Public Integrity. Her background is in human rights and free expression advocacy. Previously, she led the North America program at the Committee to Protect Journalists. Before that, she researched internet freedom in Latin America at Freedom House. She has reported on the environmental groups in Bolivia as part of a Mongabay reporting fellowship and completed a Fulbright teaching fellowship in Brazil. Alex earned her undergraduate degree in government at Wesleyan University.