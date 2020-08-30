Kristina Hille is a Political Scientist, Journalist and Filmmaker. She holds an M.A. in Political Science,
Criminology, Penal and International Public Law from University of Freiburg and a Ph.D. in
Political Economy from German Insitute of Global and Area Studies. She is an expert on social
economy, with publications at idelcoop, Challenge Magazine of Economic Affairs, International Labour
Organization and teaching at Berlin School of Economics. Contact: [email protected]
