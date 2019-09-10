Interview
Politics & Elections

Henry A. Giroux: The Terror of the Unforeseen

By
Published
President Trump speaks at a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on August 15, 2019.

In this interview with Professor Henry Giroux, we discuss his latest book, The Terror of the Unforeseen, published by LARB Provocations, from The Los Angeles Review of Books. Just the latest of over 65 books he has written.