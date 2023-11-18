Texas Education Officials Reject Textbooks Over Climate Science

Some board members also objected to textbooks that did not include alternatives to the theory of evolution.

Seven of 12 proposed science textbooks for Texas 8th graders were rejected Friday by the Republican-controlled state Board of Education because they propose solutions to the climate emergency or were published by a company with an environmental, social, and governance policy.

The Texas Tribune reported that the 15-member board, which for the first time was required to include climate education for 8th graders, approved five of 12 proposed science textbooks, but called on their publishers to remove content deemed false or presenting a negative portrayal of oil and gas in the nation’s biggest fossil fuel producer.

“America’s future generations don’t need a leftist agenda brainwashing them in the classroom to hate oil and natural gas,” said Republican state energy regulator Wayne Christian, who had urged the board to choose books that promote planet-heating fossil fuels.

Just a week after Texas voters approved billions of dollars to build new gas-fired power plants, the state’s education board will decide if it wants schools using science textbooks that acknowledge that burning fossil fuels warms the planet.https://t.co/OkVQrwhd1V — Inside Climate News (@insideclimate) November 16, 2023

Some board members also objected to textbooks that did not include alternatives to the theory of evolution. One textbook was approved only after the removal of images highlighting that human beings — taxonomically classified as great apes — share ancestry with monkeys.

“Teaching creationism or any of its offshoots, such as intelligent design, in Texas’ public schools is unlawful, because creationism is not based in fact,” Chris Line, an attorney with the Freedom from Religion Foundation, said Friday. “Courts have routinely found that such teachings are religious, despite many new and imaginative labels given to the alternatives.”

“Federal courts consistently reject creationism and its ilk, as well as attempts to suppress the teaching of evolution, in the public schools,” Line added.

The Texas State Board of Education needs to adopt textbooks that teach the truth about evolution and the human impact on climate change, the Freedom From Religion Foundation is urging. Read about it here: https://t.co/78eqIStrMx — FFRF (@FFRF) November 17, 2023

State standards approved by the board’s conservative majority in 2021 do not include creationism as an alternative to evolution. The standards also acknowledge that human activities contribute to climate change.

Despite an overwhelming scientific consensus that human activity — primarily, the burning of fossil fuels — drives global heating, Republican board Secretary Patricia Hardy argued before the vote that such a stance amounts to “taking a position that all of that is settled science, and that our extreme weather is caused by climate change.”

One textbook was rejected because its publisher has an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policy. ESG frameworks account for workplace diversity, the treatment of employees, and preparedness for the climate crisis.

Democratic board member Marisa Perez-Diaz said during debate on the textbooks that “my fear is that we will render ourselves irrelevant moving forward when it comes to what publishers want to work with us and will help us get proper materials in front of our young people, and for me that’s heartbreaking.”

All of our struggles are connected. The same bad actors who are calling for racist, homophobic and transphobic book bans are also calling for climate denial in science textbooks. https://t.co/Aad82YVzxx — Food & Water Watch (@foodandwater) November 17, 2023

The National Science Teaching Association — a group of 35,000 U.S. science educators — on Thursday implored the board to reject “misguided objections to evolution and climate change [that] impede the adoption of science textbooks in Texas.”

As in other GOP-run states, Texas officials have pushed book bans and other restrictions in schools and libraries, even as they portray themselves as champions of freedom. According to freedom of expression defenders PEN America, only Florida banned more books in schools than Texas during the 2022-23 academic year.

MATCHING OFFER: A rare opportunity to double your impact! The stories you read here are only possible because of donations from readers like you. Our nonprofit newsroom hasn’t been devoured by a corporate conglomerate and we’re not funded by a bigwig billionaire. This radical independence means we can bring you the uncensored stories and perspectives that often go untold in mainstream media, but it also means we depend on your support.

We need to raise $53,000 in the next 4 days in order to keep the lights on at Truthout. To help us get there, a generous donor will match new monthly donations dollar for dollar for the entire first year.

We urgently need your support to pull this off. Will you do what you can? Please make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation today!



This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.