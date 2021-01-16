Groups at Last Week’s Capitol Protest Are Still Fundraising on Amazon and Paypal

Jade Magnus Ogunnaike, senior campaigns director at the civil rights group Color Of Change, said openDemocracy’s findings are “deeply troubling”, though unsurprising.

“Amazon and PayPal must not only sever all remaining ties to hate groups and white supremacists but also take proactive steps to ensure they’re not enabling them in the first place,” Ogunnaike said.

“With a Democratic Congress and presidency” incoming, she added, “we expect federal agencies to launch a full investigation into 6 January and hold all parties responsible — including corporate enablers.”

Enabling Hate?

The events on 6 January in Washington, D.C., saw President Trump supporters overwhelm police to enter the building where senators were voting to confirm Joe Biden as President-Elect. Offices were looted and lawmakers had to flee for their safety. Five people died during or after the riots, including a police officer.

Before this happened, Trump addressed the ‘March to Save America’ rally and called on protesters to “fight like hell” against the 2020 election results which he falsely said had been ‘stolen’. He has since been impeached for ‘inciting insurrection’.

openDemocracy found four “coalition partners” of the March to Save America rally — Moms for America, Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, Tea Party Patriots, and Turning Point Action — or their associated non-profits, listed on AmazonSmile. This is Amazon’s donations platform which allows shoppers to donate to charities as they buy.

Turning Point Action, along with two other “coalition partners” — Women for America First and Peaceably Gather – also uses PayPal to receive donations.

Another two groups — And Then There Were None and Rod of Iron Ministries — fundraise via both AmazonSmile and PayPal. Their leaders were present at the Capitol on 6 January and were close to the rioting, according to social media posts.