WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

The second day of televised impeachment hearings have begun into whether President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son. It is only the third time in U.S. history there have been televised impeachment hearings.

On Friday, November 15, the Committee will hear testimony from Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, November 13, the first two witnesses testified: George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, and Bill Taylor, a former ambassador and the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.

