Senate Votes to Terminate National Emergency

Rights groups celebrated a “historic rebuke” of an unconstitutional power grab Thursday after the Senate voted to terminate President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration by an overwhelming bipartisan margin.

“Today’s vote is a major blow to President Donald Trump’s autocratic ambitions,” said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen. “The American people don’t want a racist border wall, and by overwhelming numbers they oppose Trump’s emergency declaration. They rose up and made their voices clear.”

The final vote count was 59-41, with 12 Republicans joining Democrats to pass the resolution of disapproval.

BREAKING: The GOP-controlled Senate just voted to overturn Trump’s fake national emergency. This is a major rebuke of Trump’s authoritarianism and disregard for the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/OZ77KP05n3 — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) March 14, 2019

Trump declared a national emergency last month following a record 35-day government shutdown over his demand for $5 billion in border wall funding from Congress.

The president’s declaration was immediately met with widespread outrage and a torrent of legal challenges.

In a joint statement, the Revoke Trump Emergency Coalition—an alliance of more than a dozen progressive advocacy groups—said Thursday’s vote in the Senate was the product of “grassroots outcry from every corner of this country.”

“From the beginning, his national emergency declaration was a racist attack on the very foundation of our democracy, and an assault on the principle of separation of powers,” the coalition said. “We’ll keep up the heat until Congress reins Trump in, and until every immigrant in our country is treated with dignity and fairness.”

The measure, which passed the House last month, will now head to Trump’s desk. On Twitter, the president said he “look[s] forward to vetoing” the resolution.

I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspired Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country. I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019

In a statement, MoveOn.org campaign director Emma Einhorn said Trump’s veto promise means the fight against his power-grab is far from over.

“Trump has already shown, in so many ways, his complete disregard for the law and the will of the American people,” Einhorn concluded. “If Trump vetoes this legislation, we call on Congress to override it, and to do everything in its power to defund hate by cutting agents, detention beds, and demilitarizing our border in the 2020 budget fight.”

Psssttt! While you’re here we really need your help. Since Donald Trump took office, progressive journalism has been under constant attack and Facebook and Google are now intentionally limiting your access to sites like Truthout. As our traffic declined so have our donations. This is exactly what Trump wants. Here’s how you can help: Since we don’t run ads or take corporate or government money, we need more support from our visitors. By making a regular donation of any amount (whether you can give $1 or $10,000), you’ll help us fight back by increasing our distribution of journalism that makes a real difference. Will you help us stand up to Trump today? Yes, I’ll chip in

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.