“The Squad” Joins Town Hall With Grassroots Activists on Critical Issues of 2020

The live streamed event will proudly feature four of the bravest and most progressive voices for change the U.S. Congress has seen in decades: Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as prominent artists, activists and organizers.

We are pleased to partner with the award-winning team at Democracy Now! To publicize this event. Author and Democracy Now co-host Nermeen Shaikh will moderate.

We will also be joined by activists hosting watch parties across the country.

The Rising Majority believes that democracy thrives when our people are organized. We also know that in order to build and maintain the kind of democracy we need, we have to build a powerful, more aligned movement. Join us as we build our own squad and call on millions across the country to #BuildYourSquad and #SquadUp.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.