Many So-Called “Alternatives” to Mass Incarceration Are 21st-Century Shackles

As the public narrative begins to acknowledge the harm caused by mass incarceration, many are shifting to so-called “alternatives” — from predatory diversion programs to invasive electronic monitoring — designed to turn communities into cages and further exploit people. Having spent billions acquiring these “alternatives,” private prison corporations are now among their biggest proponents. Today, there are more than four million people on probation and parole subject to this type of community incarceration. Join us as we buck these carceral innovations and envision true liberation.