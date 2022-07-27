Fed Rate Hikes Are “Body Blow” to Workers Reeling From Pandemic

We don’t have much time — can you help?

With everything going on right now — from escalating white supremacy to the threat of nuclear war to the climate change-fueled disasters across the world — Truthout is working overtime to bring you the latest information as it happens.

But we’re still facing an existential threat to our survival, and we can’t keep publishing without your support. Donations are down across the board, making it absolutely imperative that we raise what we need to meet our news production costs this month.

We’ve been proudly donor-supported for two decades, but our future will depend on the action our readers take today. Whether you’re able to make a $5 monthly donation, or give more — we need you.

Please, do what you can to help us get through this trying time.

Donate Now