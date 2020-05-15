Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan is senior counsel at LatinoJustice PRLDEF, where much of her work focuses on providing legal support in the face of the economic and humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico. She works on both domestic litigation and international human rights mechanisms concerning state-sanctioned violence, self-determination and decolonization processes. Natasha is the past president of the National Lawyers Guild, the nation’s largest and oldest progressive bar association, and co-chairs its subcommittee on Puerto Rico. She is a board member of the Center for Constitutional Rights and MADRE, an international women’s human rights organization. She is co-chair of the New York City Bar Association’s Task Force on Puerto Rico. Natasha has written numerous articles on topics such as odious debt and debt relief, gender justice, workers’ rights and colonialism.