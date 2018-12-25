Jeffery Klaehn, Joan Pedro-Carañana, Matthew Alford and Yigal Godler

Jeffery Klaehn holds a PhD in Communication from the University of Amsterdam and a PhD in Sociology from the University of Strathclyde. More information about his research can be found at: https://uva.academia.edu/JefferyKlaehn

Joan Pedro-Carañana, Saint Louis University-Madrid Campus. PhD. in communication, social change and development. Joan has been active in a variety of social movements and is interested in the role of media, education and culture in the transformation of societies.

Dr. Matthew Alford‘s research focuses on the relationship between Hollywood, political institutions, and propaganda in the West. His own documentary feature film, The Writer with No Hands was premiered in the Future Cult Classics strand at Hot Docs, Toronto and went on to receive three festival wins, eight further nominations, and distribution via international television platforms. He is based at the University of Bath.

Yigal Godler is currently an assistant professor at the University of Groningen, Netherlands and publishes on such subjects as journalistic fact-finding and the intellectual culture of the social sciences.