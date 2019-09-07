The new book Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools is an examination of the experiences of Black girls across the country whose intricate lives are misunderstood, highly judged “by teachers, administrators, and the justice system and degraded by the very institutions charged with helping them flourish.” In the book, author Monique Morris shows how, despite obstacles, stigmas, stereotypes, and despair, Black girls still find ways to breathe remarkable dignity into their lives in classrooms, juvenile facilities, and beyond.
Like this program? Please show us the love. Click here and support our non-profit journalism. Thanks!
- Dr. Monique Morris, Author of Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools
- Host and Producer: Anita Johnson
- Staff Producers: Anita Johnson, Salima Hamirani, Monica Lopez
- Executive Director: Lisa Rudman
- Web Editor: Dylan Heuer
- Associate Producer: Aysha Choudary
Music:
- Show opener: Quiet Orchestra – My Friend
- Show close: Blue Dot Sessions – Grand Caravan