Henry Giroux: Trump’s Enabling of Violence and Hate Is a Form of State Terrorism

In this edition of Forthright Radio, we welcome back Professor Henry Giroux, who holds the McMaster University’s Chair for Scholarship in the Public Interest in the English and Cultural Studies Department, and who is the Paulo Freire Distinguished Scholar in Critical Pedagogy. He is a prolific author and journalist. His books -more than 65 – include America at War With Itself; Disposable Futures: Violence in the Age of Spectacle; Hearts of Darkness: Torturing Children in the War on Terror; Zombie Politics and Culture in the Age of Casino Capitalism, and The Violence of Organized Forgetting.