Black Trans Activists Are Organizing Against Louisiana Law Targeting Trans Women

On this episode of Making Contact, we will look at transgender activism and the call for inclusion and intersectionality in the movement for Black lives. We’ll also meet Trans activists in Louisiana who have been organizing against a state law that has been used to unfairly target trans women for decades.
Featuring:
- Sean “Saifa” Wall, intersex activist based in Atlanta, Georgia, co-founder of the Intersex Justice Project
- Blossom C. Brown, trans activist based in Los Angeles, California
- Kae Goode, an activist and Black trans woman based in Atlanta, Georgia
- Wendi Cooper, program coordinator of the community advocacy group Operation Restoration
- Kenisha Harris, Follow The Light Advocacy and LGBTQ Resource Center
- Nicholas Hite, Hite Law Group
- Andrea Ritchie, researcher at Barnard University, author of “Invisible No More: Police Violence Against Black Women and Women of Color”
