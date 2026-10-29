Vancouver Is the Next Battleground for Municipal Socialism in North America

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Vancouver, British Columbia, is the next battleground for municipal socialism in North America.

On October 17, Vancouver voters decisively evicted their right-wing mayor, replacing him with the Green Party’s candidate. But more consequentially, they also tossed nearly all of the pro-corporate incumbents from all three municipal legislative bodies — city council, the school board, and the parks board — and replaced them with a combination of insurgents from the left-wing party Coalition of Progressive Electors (COPE), the Greens, and an establishment center-left party, OneCity.

A broadly democratic socialist organization, COPE ran on a bold platform demanding full rent control, an end to data center construction, and taxing the rich to fund social housing, schools, parks, and libraries. All 12 COPE candidates swept into office, constituting the single largest party bloc. Now with those dozen seats on the three boards — out of 27 total seats — COPE is poised to advance a bold, socialist-inspired agenda for one of Canada’s major cities.

This is a massive political sea-change from the last municipal election. In 2022, A Better City Vancouver (ABC Vancouver) swept to power, placing businessman Ken Sim in the mayor’s office and winning 7 out of 10 seats on city council; six out of seven on the parks board; and five out of nine on the school board.

Over the following four years, Sim and his allies advanced an unabashedly pro-developer agenda. They froze the city’s Empty Homes Tax; waived developer fees; eliminated the city’s Renters Office; and canceled climate justice programs. The ABC Party-majority school board starved programs for vulnerable students, tried to sell off school properties, and severely restricted public participation at board meetings. Sim also pushed to make Vancouver a bitcoin-friendly city, led a failed effort to abolish the parks board, and rankled many when he set up a private gym for himself in city hall.

Sim embraced the ruling class, collecting maximum individual donations of $1,250 from the likes of Lululemon founder and billionaire Chip Wilson; leaders within major real estate development companies, including Polygon Homes, Westbank, and Onni; and venture capital firm Canaccord Genuity. Sim repaid those favors, declaring October 3 to be “Chip Wilson Day” and honoring Canaccord’s founding chairman with his own day on October 18.

Featuring a huge seaport and international airport, Vancouver is Canada’s Pacific trade gateway. Big tech firms — like Amazon, Microsoft, and Telus — have a prominent presence in the city. Tourism and film production also are big economic drivers. But property development and investment have come to dominate the city’s downtown, with gleaming glass skyscrapers towering over the water and the city’s iconic Stanley Park. In the last 40 years, both domestic and foreign capital have rushed in to snap up Vancouver’s luxury condominiums and business centers. For many owners, these are not places to live or do business in, but rather serve as lucrative tax shelters and investments.

A city of almost 700,000, Vancouver is home to no fewer than seven billionaires, and the contrast between the uber-wealthy and the rest of the population is profound. A majority of Vancouver residents are renters. Rent control — set by provincial authorities — hasn’t stopped Vancouver from clocking median rents of $2,600 per month ($1,850 in U.S. dollars). Rents are 37 percent above the national average in Vancouver, making it the most expensive rental market in Canada. Some 40 percent of Vancouver tenants are rent-burdened — spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs and scrimping on other necessities. Nearly three-quarters of the city’s beloved community centers have been deemed to be in poor or very poor condition. School classrooms are overcrowded and understaffed.

Housing, however, is the most animating issue. Talk to any renter in Vancouver and inevitably the problem of “renovictions” and “demovictions” will come up. British Columbia limits how much landlords can raise rents annually. But there’s no prohibition on evicting tenants by claiming that renovations are needed, and then jacking up the rent for the new tenants. Landlords have grabbed onto this statutory loophole, using “renovictions” to keep profits flowing and renters on tenterhooks.

Megan Milton has been evicted three times in the 16 years she’s lived in Vancouver. Most recently, her landlord announced he was demolishing her home to develop the property. Milton and her roommate found a new apartment in East Vancouver, but there are development signs all around the block. “It’s a ticking time bomb and I’ll probably get demovicted again,” she told Truthout.

Milton, a leader in COPE, likened renters’ circumstances to “a rat on a sinking ship, constantly moving to higher ground. Scurrying from one place to another. It feels impossible to fight capital, and that’s what you’re doing — fighting capital when you’re fighting for housing.”

Milton said that almost all her Vancouver friends have been evicted — not for cause but because the landlord wanted to renovate, demolish, or move a family member in. “It’s a running joke that you don’t become a real Vancouverite until you’ve been demovicted — it’s a right of passage,” she said.

Amid this growing divide, voters went to the polls in the spring of 2025 to fill two midterm city council vacancies. With working-class anger at Sim growing, COPE’s Sean Orr — a restaurant worker, writer, and musician — captured one of the seats on a platform of fighting for affordable housing and renters’ rights. Orr and COPE wasted no time demonstrating a different approach to holding political office. Last fall, Sim announced a “zero means zero” budget for the city — cutting social programs while increasing the police budget by $46 million. Orr and COPE members turned out a record 600 people to testify against the austerity measures. The budget passed the Sim-dominated council, but the high-profile fight further branded the mayor as a shill for big business. Shortly after, COPE launched a pledge to “evict Ken Sim,” which would become the rallying cry of the 2026 election.

Solomon Yi-Kieran and other newly-elected COPE candidates lead celebrations on election night, October 17. Hayley Lohn

Vancouver elections are chaotic affairs. Dozens of candidates run for city council, and the top 10 vote-getters citywide are elected. The same at-large system governs the school and parks boards. Too many candidates on one side of the political spectrum risk splitting votes. This year, COPE, the Greens, and the center-left OneCity Party agreed to cap the number of candidates each group would nominate for each of the three boards, minimizing vote competition going up against Sim’s ABC Party and other candidates. Also, in the mayor’s race, the three parties created a tactical united front by consolidating behind the Green Party’s mayoral candidate Pete Fry.

COPE and its 12 candidates ran a feisty, street-level campaign: door-knocking aggressively in working-class neighborhoods, joining protests against AI data centers, and tabling at farmer’s markets and outside schools. Notably, COPE emphasized the need to build movements, not just elect the right people. COPE’s 28-page platform runs the gamut of working-class needs. But as the platform notes, these are demands, not promises: “What we can win for people depends on you getting involved. This fight does not stop on election day.”

“COPE managed to ignite a lot of hope and optimism in this city,” said Solomon Yi-Kieran, who at 21 years old will be the youngest Vancouver city councilor when they take office November 2. “COPE’s bold platform and genuine care for the city all inspired people to actually care about local democracy. We saw a boost in voter turnout; we saw young people coming and volunteering with us in record numbers,” Yi-Kieran told Truthout.

Mayor-elect Fry garnered most of the mainstream media headlines in the wake of the October 17 election, and the Greens and OneCity also scored wins — nine and four board seats, respectively — but observers note that it was COPE’s clarion call for rent control, taxing the rich to build affordable housing and fund schools and libraries, and opposition to data centers that drove the election to the left. “It cannot be overstated how thoroughly COPE steamrolled ABC Vancouver,” TV talk show host Mo Amir observed in the wake of the election.

“COPE, with its bold socialist policies, gave leadership to the growing anger in Vancouver that far too often in other cases the right uses to win elections,” said Bill Hopwood, a member of Socialist Alternative, one of several political and community groups aligned with COPE. Overall voter turnout was the highest the city has seen since at least 2014.

Twelve out of 27 seats in city government is a substantial base for COPE, but there is a big difference between holding political office and wielding political power. Municipal government under capitalism is not a neutral space where ideas are freely deliberated. The legislative processes and rules are designed to replicate and reinforce the status quo and to contain anything that might threaten that order.

What COPE wins in the end will depend not on the righteousness of the policies or the facts on its side, but the balance of power between popular movements and the corporate interests that for the last four years have had total control of city government. Ken Sim may be evicted, but the forces behind him — Chip Wilson, his fellow billionaires, the developers and venture capital firms, Big Tech and the AI data center investors — are not going anywhere.

COPE supporters should now expect to see the same containment strategies that big business and its political servants have deployed in other cities where socialist ideas have gained traction: dividing and conquering, tamping down expectations, discrediting or co-opting the movement and its leaders, threatening capital withdrawal, or making limited concessions that relieve immediate pressure but fail to address core demands.

COPE leaders seem alive to this dynamic. “There will be pushback from conservative groups who see COPE as too ‘radical’ for its socialist agenda,” noted teachers’ union leader and reelected school board member Suzie Mah. “Building the power of the collective is key to COPE’s continued success at defending public education in Vancouver schools,” she told Truthout.

COPE backers can’t count on the new mayor to fight for their needs. Since the election, Mayor-elect Fry has been working assiduously to court big business and tamp down working class expectations. “I think many people see me as relatively moderate and somewhat predictable,” he told a business reporter earlier this week. “COPE has more of a kind of radical agenda, and we may have to smooth some of that,” he said to another media outlet, Daily Hive. For those on the right who didn’t vote for him, Fry said, “Don’t be scared. It’ll be okay,” adding that he plans to keep many of the Sim-appointed staff in city government.

Adding to the Vancouver movement’s challenge will be the new provincial government in British Columbia. On October 24, just a week after the municipal election, the right-wing Conservative Party swept to power in British Columbia, unseating the center-left New Democratic Party (NDP). Provincial governments hold power over cities on a range of policies. The NDP government fought against and slow-walked working-class demands — resulting in its cratering support at the polls — but now the provincial-level barriers for municipal movements in British Columbia will be much greater. Some may now argue for playing defense instead of staying on the offensive course that COPE has charted to date.

The proof of COPE’s success, of course, lies ahead. COPE won because the party issued bold, clear demands that resonated with Vancouverites, framed the fight between the working class and the uber-rich, and mobilized an army of grassroots volunteers. Now, with 12 elected officials, COPE will have to resist the powerful temptation to change that recipe by concentrating on the dynamics inside city hall.

The new COPE electeds will be coming into four-year terms, but the first few months will be decisive in setting the tone and expectations for the years ahead. How will they operate over the next 100 days? If COPE sees itself continuing as an insurgent force — only now with multiple positions inside a governance structure, albeit one that is designed to support the status quo — then it has a chance of success. That means using political office to continue promoting popular movements, while operating the levers of legislative authority to advance bold movement demands.

That dual mission will not be easy. The first pressure points to contain COPE may well come not from the likes of Chip Wilson, but from within the political establishment. The incoming mayor has already said as much. “I want a Council where we all drop our colours, and we all focus on what’s good,” Fry told the media. That sort of “let’s all get along” attitude aims to paper over the deep economic and social divides that have riven the city. It ignores the lived experiences of renovicted tenants and seeks to enervate the street’s demands.

COPE and its supporters understandably were jubilant the night of October 17. “Tonight the socialist values of community, equality, and democracy have triumphed over the cruel austerity of capitalism,” Yi-Kieran declared to an enthusiastic crowd. That much was surely true in the electoral result. Whether that translates into material gains for the working class depends on how COPE now wields its political authority. To Milton, the demovicted tenant-turned-activist, the way forward is clear: COPE won at the ballot because “we were able to identify the fury against landlords.”

“COPE is going to remain a campaign party — we’re not going to become complacent,” she said.

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