Two-Thirds of Americans See Social Media as Harmful to Democracy

Experts have pointed out that “falsehoods” on social media often “outperform true information” due to algorithm choices.

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New polling indicates that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe social media has had a negative effect on democracy.

In an international poll published by Pew Research last week, only 34 percent of Americans said they believe social media has had a positive impact on democracy, while 64 percent said the advent of social media has been a bad thing for democracy.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans polled said that access to the internet and social media has made people more informed. But 81 percent said the internet/social media has made people more divided in their political opinions, and 87 percent said it has made people more easily manipulated by false information and rumors.

Notably, the poll showed little change in perception among U.S. respondents from four years ago — around the same rate of Americans expressed skepticism over social media’s “benefits” to democracy in 2022. But the share of the global public who view social media as detrimental to democracy jumped substantially, coming close to or matching (or, in some cases, exceeding) American respondents’ attitudes. Indeed, in 16 of the 26 countries observed, there was measured growth in cynicism regarding social media’s effect on democracies.

Michael Best, a computer science professor at Georgia Tech who has examined the relationship between the internet and democratic systems, explained some of the threats posed by social media in 2023.

“Social media is one of the threats to democracy right now because it has become a cesspool in many instances of disinformation and of extremist content,” Best explained in an interview that year. “But there’s something a little more nefarious, which is that scholars have shown that falsehoods and extremist content on popular social media platforms outperforms true information and more bland content. That’s a design decision of these platforms.”

Best suggested that things didn’t have to be this way — social media users could “change the business models” by using “different platforms online that don’t have these features,” to create “a business incentive to not allow a total food fight in every online social media community,” he said.

New internet-based technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are threatening democracy in other ways, including causing significant harm to the fourth estate by making it more difficult for independent media to be reached on search engines. In a joint op-ed by Maya Schenwar, board president for Truthout and director of the Truthout Center for Grassroots Journalism; Negin Owliaei, Truthout’s editor-in-chief; and Ziggy West Jeffery, Truthout’s executive director, the three explained how Google’s decision to prioritize AI-generated summaries was harmful to independent publications.

“We lost 15 percent of our readership overnight,” they wrote, citing Truthout’s own experiences with the search engine’s changes. “This was a readership we painstakingly built over decades, and it vanished because Google chose corporate greed over a healthy democracy.”

They added:

We know Truthout is not the only news organization taking a massive hit amid Google’s abrupt decision to prioritize showing internet users AI summaries instead of relevant news articles. Our peers in independent media and beyond — including among grassroots base-building organizations that depend on traffic — are struggling to stay above water.

“Every week brings a new encroachment of AI into our lives. This is terrifying, but it should also be motivating: We all have a stake in this struggle,” the trio concluded. “Don’t let AI take over our search results or our lives without a fight.”

We lost 15 percent of our traffic overnight. We now have three full months of data since Google changed its search to feature AI results. The numbers are worse than we anticipated. Overall readership that comes to Truthout through Google is down 54 percent against last year. The number of new readers who discover Truthout via Google searches is down 49 percent, and returning users from Google are down 51 percent. We lost 15 percent of our readership overnight. This was a readership we painstakingly built over decades, and it vanished because Google chose corporate greed over a healthy democracy.

We anticipate a loss of roughly $500,000 in online revenue as a result of this massive traffic plunge in the next year alone. The only way we can keep publishing is with strong reader support. We are asking you to start a monthly donation to Truthout today — anything you can do, whether $5 or $25, makes a difference.

