Trump’s January 6 Pardons Were a Green Light to Far Right Paramilitaries

The GOP’s silence after the pardons made it complicit in Trump’s decision to normalize paramilitary violence in the US.

With President Donald Trump’s pardoning of more than 1,500 people charged with offenses relating to the January 6 insurrection, and his description of them as “hostages” rather than as insurrectionists, paramilitarism is now firmly back on the national agenda.

Trump’s actions in freeing these men and women and lionizing their actions in 2021 was made all the more shocking by the fact that, with a few exceptions, Republican members of Congress — many of whom themselves had to flee the mob on January 6 — largely responded without criticism. Instead, leading Republicans sidestepped any discussion of Trump’s choice. “The president’s made his decision,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said. “I don’t second-guess those.” Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio brushed off a question on NBC’s “Today Show” due to his new position: “I’m going to be working on foreign policy issues, and you want to revisit these issues that are going on in domestic politics,” Rubio said. “It’s not going to happen.”

That silence in the face of a relentless attack on the judicial system speaks volumes, suggesting that it has become a policy goal of the GOP to historically rehabilitate the perpetrators of that shameful attack four years ago — and those who egged them on — and to normalize the truly ghastly idea of a paramilitary praetorian guard standing ready to do the “Great Leader’s” dirty work.

Make no mistake, paramilitarism is always at odds with true democracy. Nearly 2,400 years ago, Aristotle warned against what he termed “armed injustice.” It’s been a scourge ever since. When parties embrace streetfighters as allies, and when strongmen can activate paramilitary units to intimidate opponents — or, worse, to “neutralize” those deemed enemies — a Rubicon has been crossed. Such was the case in the antebellum South when paramilitary fugitive slave hunters roamed the land, as well as in the post-Civil War South when the KKK, in alliance with many white political leaders, inflicted racial terror on Black communities. Such was also the case in late Weimar Germany, when political parties activated their troops to beat, torture and kill those they regarded as their enemies. It was accelerated under the Nazis, whose uniformed Sturmabteilung launched a reign of terror against socialists, trade unionists, journalists, academics who refused to toe the line, and, of course, Jews.

Such was the case, too, in 1970s and 1980s Central and South America, where one country after the next saw the activation of death squads working hand in hand with U.S.-backed hard right political leaders and their military allies. And in Ferdinand Marcos’s Philippines. And in Suharto’s Indonesia. It was the de facto law of the land in apartheid South Africa — and it remains in force in countries such as Sudan and Niger.

In Haiti, paramilitaries have filled the vacuum of a collapsing state by inflicting huge levels of bloodshed. And in Israel, paramilitary settler groups routinely destroy Palestinian property in the West Bank, often killing Palestinians as well.

The list goes on. By any measure, paramilitarism is one of the great horrors of the modern era.

Trump has long been enamored of the sort of strongman politics that brooks no dissent and metes out bloody retribution on enemies. According to several members of his inner circle from 2017-2021, he mused aloud about wanting generals more like Hitler’s. He also made no secret of his desire to unleash police brutality against those at the wrong end of state power, urging cops to beat suspects and promising they wouldn’t be punished for breaking the law. It’s no accident that one of the first acts of Trump’s Justice Department this past week was to announce a complete cessation of all civil rights work and an end to oversight agreements with local police departments that have a particularly egregious record of racism and brutality.

When strongmen can activate paramilitary units to intimidate opponents — or, worse, to “neutralize” those deemed enemies — a Rubicon has been crossed.

To be clear, when the police are explicitly given permission to violate the law, the line between law enforcement agencies and paramilitaries blurs, for that permission is premised on the understanding that at some point favors will be called in. Trump’s transactionalism is all about this kind of arrangement, one that is void of core moral principles. In such a world, the ends always justify the means.

But Trump doesn’t only want to remove all accountability mechanisms from law enforcement. He remains enamored of extralegal outfits, perhaps a legacy of his father Fred Trump’s dalliance with the Klan in the 1920s. In fact, before and during his first presidency, the MAGA leader repeatedly flirted with far right paramilitarism: When, in the 2016 campaign, Trump received an endorsement from ex-KKK Grand Wizard David Duke, he only reluctantly — and extremely half-heartedly — rejected the endorsement. When a neo-Nazi mob ran rampant through the college town of Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, Trump concluded that many of them were “very fine people.” When he was explicitly asked, during a presidential debate in 2020, to repudiate the Proud Boys and other far right street fighters, he instead urged them to “stand back and stand by.” When those street fighters came to D.C. for what Trump promised on social media would be a “wild” protest against his election loss and Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote, Trump urged them to “fight like hell” and then he himself stood back and stood by while the mob that he had inspired ransacked the halls of Congress and hunted for Trump’s political opponents — and his own vice president — so that they could hang them.

Now, with Trump running roughshod over his political opposition, and the full force of the federal government being mobilized to rewrite the history of January 6 and lionize its perpetrators, not-very-subtle signals are being sent that Trumpism welcomes violence — just so long as it is violence carried out on its behalf.

These moves will likely also encourage police officers to further align themselves with right-wing paramilitaries, and essentially give white nationalist and other extremist subcultures within law enforcement and the military a green light to expand their influence even further.

By pardoning the January 6 insurrectionists, the president has effectively condoned those who commit violence on his behalf — making it that much more likely that MAGA goon squads, responding to the unstated but clear desires of a president-cum-despot, will target their political enemies in the years to come.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!