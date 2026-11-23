The reinstatement of the disgraced CEO has sent Nvidia’s stock roaring back, rising 30 percent.

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President Donald Trump personally intervened to get the disgraced Jensen Huang to be reinstated as CEO of Nvidia on Monday — in turn, sending the company’s stock and, potentially, Trump’s personal portfolio soaring.

The tech company’s board announced that Huang has been reinstated immediately after members made the decision at a meeting on Monday, less than 10 days after he resigned in disgrace. The board directly cited the U.S. government’s involvement in the decision, saying that the board “received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

The reference to “senior levels” of the government appears to refer at least in part to Trump, who spent Monday morning boasting about his role in the decision.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump said he “convinced them” and “made the deal” for the board to reinstate Huang. He said that Huang, accused of having an affair with a woman with alleged ties to Chinese intelligence and with two of his subordinates at the company, “did nothing wrong.”

“I’m very, very happy that the company had the courage and the board had the courage to do the right thing, and they suffered for two weeks, and the company suffered greatly,” Trump said.

Indeed, Nvidia’s stock has been falling for weeks since Huang’s affair with the alleged spy was first uncovered. But the stock surged as much as 36 percent on Monday after the board’s announcement, recovering a huge amount of the losses.

Congressional Democrats vowed to investigate the reinstatement when they take the majority. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said that the administration “will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other NVIDIA executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain.”

This may well include Trump himself, who is under scrutiny for his trading activity in relation to Nvidia this year.

According to analyses of Trump’s financial disclosures, the president held between $13 million and $62 million in Nvidia stock as of the end of August. He may have far more, as he has made a huge amount of trades in the company this year; according to CNBC, his investment accounts bought or sold Nvidia stock at least 103 times as of August, involving stocks worth at least $27 million and up to $97 million.

The White House has repeatedly said that Trump does not personally manage his stocks, while he has refused to stop his prolific stock trading.

Trump and the White House celebrated Huang’s reinstatement, boasting about the president’s influence.

“President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board. We have to protect our geniuses,” said Steven Cheung, White House communications director, to Semafor.

Trump made several posts praising the decision on Truth Social, calling it “correct and proper” and saying that Jensen’s leadership will help “ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.”

Trump also posted a seemingly AI-generated image mimicking the photo of himself raising his fist after his attempted assassination in 2024, but with a triumphant Huang, in front of an Nvidia flag in place of the U.S. flag, raising a fist clutching a bra.

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