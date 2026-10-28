Trump Welcomes Bolsonaro to US, Echoes His Unsubstantiated Election Fraud Claims

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Flávio Bolsonaro, a far right politician from Brazil who recently lost a narrow election against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has fled the country, and is reportedly set to receive visas from the State Department to remain in the U.S. for an indeterminate amount of time.

Bolsonaro and his family left Brazil following his defeat and amid an investigation into his involvement in a money-laundering scheme, in which police had asked him to surrender his passports to prevent him from leaving the country. They reportedly exited Brazil by land, traveling to Argentina and then to Ecuador. It’s unclear if they traveled to the U.S. directly from there, but Bolsonaro and his family reportedly arrived in Miami on Wednesday morning.

In an unusual move, the State Department is planning to issue visas to Bolsonaro and his wife and two daughters, allowing them to stay in the U.S. for an indefinite amount of time. It’s likely that the administration’s decision to grant Bolsonaro the right to stay in the U.S. will further escalate tensions between the Trump and Lula administrations.

It has been reported by the Brazilian magazine Forum that the jet used to transport Bolsonaro is part of a fleet owned by Baires Fly, an Argentinian company that has links to Federico “Fred” Machado, who was indicted on drug trafficking charges by the U.S. Department of Justice. If accurate, the use of an aircraft linked to drug trafficking would contradict the Trump administration’s professed anti-drug stance, which officials have used as a pretense to wage unlawful and deadly attacks on boats from Venezuela over the past year.

Bolsonaro’s election loss was a close one — polling had indicated that he and Lula were in a statistical tie in the leadup to the country’s Election Day, with Bolsonaro slightly ahead. Lula pulled off a surprise victory, ensuring he would remain in office and deny the far right a chance to take hold of the country. Bolsonaro refused to accept the election results.

President Donald Trump appears to be supportive of Bolsonaro’s entry to the U.S., despite the criminal investigation into the right-wing politician.

“I think they’re fine people,” Trump said early on Wednesday morning, adding that he would “approve” of Bolsonaro and his family coming to the U.S. He justified their entry by peddling unfounded claims of fraud in Brazil’s elections.

“The election was very strange, and I thought it was ​terrible,” Trump said. “It’s gotten bad reviews.”

Trump’s claims of election fraud in Brazil are similar to his unsubstantiated claims about the U.S. electoral system ahead of the 2026 midterms, which are set to commence next week.

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