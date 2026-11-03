Trump Says US Ending Annual Aid to Israel, Amid Push for Military Integration

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On the morning of the critical midterm elections, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. is going to end its annual funding to Israel of roughly $4 billion a year starting in 2027 — a move Trump said was made at the direct request of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been pushing for an even deeper, more secretive collaboration between the two countries.

Trump made the announcement on Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning, saying that the U.S.’s funding of Israel has become “too easy” of a target for critics and that the U.S. is going to continue the partnership in different ways.

He said that Israel doesn’t “need” the aid, but that the U.S. will send them more if they need it and that Israel will still be able to “buy whatever they want” in terms of U.S. weapons. Israeli officials have not confirmed Trump’s announcement, and it’s unclear if it was just a last-second claim to boost Republicans at the polls.

“We made a deal months ago that we’re stopping, and they’re fine with it,” Trump said. “It gets cut off at the end of the year. Because they don’t need it. I asked them — they don’t need it.”

This does not mean that the U.S. is ending aid altogether, as Trump said. Rather, for years, the U.S. and Israel have been working on creating a new, deeper collaboration that is less subject to public disclosure and scrutiny — a project dubbed by backers as a “Special Relationship 2.0.”

“President Trump is a serial liar who has announced over $20 billion in weapons giveaways to Israel since taking office,” said Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project in a statement.

The 10-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the U.S. and Israel to provide $3.8 billion in economic and military aid each year was already slated to expire in 2028.

Negotiations have been ongoing for a new MOU, but Netanyahu and many pro-Israel advocates have been pushing instead for provisions like the unprecedented U.S.-Israel military integration measure that’s included in this year’s Pentagon funding bill. Under the new relationship, the focus would not be on aid, but partnership, collaboration, and full on combinations of U.S. military and technological industries.

Indeed, Trump said it was originally Netanyahu who approached him with the idea, which they have been discussing for “a couple of years.”

“Can I be honest with you? He brought it up. He said, ‘I think it would be appropriate if we do not receive aid.’ Because he understands that this is one of their points of contention,” Trump said.

Trump also openly acknowledged that the reason for the change is purely to take away a line of attack against Republicans from left-wing critics as the Democratic Party undergoes a shift on Israel-Palestine. He said that the annual funding makes such criticisms “too easy.”

“Why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like an [Abdul] El-Sayed when they don’t need it? It’s a bad talking point,” Trump said. “The left uses the $4 billion payment — that everybody knows about, it’s no secret — as a signal of unfairness, and we can’t allow that to happen.”

Notably, Trump didn’t address whether or not the U.S. would end its practice of providing Israel with billions of dollars’ worth of weapons on top of the annual funding. In the first two years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the U.S. provided a record $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel, according to Brown University’s Costs of War project, which notes that that estimate is highly conservative. Several more weapons transfers to Israel are currently pending, including a U.S. taxpayer-funded package of $3 billion worth of 2,000-pound bombs.

As critics of the U.S.-Israel partnership have been saying for months, the announcement is actually a long-term strategy by Israel to take the relationship one step further by hiding collaborations and military information-sharing behind classified Department of Defense operations. Such a change, advocates say, does not alter the pro-Palestine movement’s call for a full arms embargo, sanctions, and a boycott of Israel in order to end its genocide and occupation of Palestine.

“He and other politicians realize our taxpayer funding for Israel is a liability,” the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project said. “That’s why he and his allies in Congress are at this very moment trying to advance legislation to conceal support for Israel by integrating Israeli weapons companies into the Pentagon. This is a bait and switch that would result in Americans funding Israeli weapons makers in record amounts.”

Trump, meanwhile, spoke very fondly of his relationship with Israel and his high approval rating among its citizens.

“If people ever get tired of me in the U.S., I’ll move to Israel and become prime minister,” he said.

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