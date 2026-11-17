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President Donald Trump appeared to downplay the nationwide outages that have affected millions of Americans over the past week, suggesting they aren’t anything to worry about.

In remarks to reporters in the Philippines on Tuesday, Trump indicated that he had spoken to Chase executives about one of the latest outages, which affected banking services for Chase, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo. When reporters asked Trump whether he was concerned about the outages, the president said he wasn’t worried.

“It’s life. When you’re big and powerful, and you have all of the money, things like that happen. It’s fine,” he said.

Q: Have you spoken tothe banks regarding the outage at Chase?TRUMP: I haveQ: What are they saying?T: It's going to be very much under controlQ: Are you concerned about these outages?T: No. It's life. When you're big & powerful & have all the money, things like this happen. It's fine — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-11-17T13:11:40.724Z

Trump’s response is unlikely to calm the fears of millions of Americans, some of whom may be wondering if the outages are connected in some way. So far, there is nothing to indicate that, or that any of the outages are the result of cyberattacks.

Shortly after Trump’s comments, another outage was reported, this time affecting the National Security Agency (NSA). According to sources speaking to CNN, the agency’s internal communications system used to transmit classified information, called NSA Net, had gone down. The sources added that there was no reason to believe the outage had been caused by a cyberattack, and that it did not affect the NSA’s ability to continue informing Trump about national security matters.

Another source told The New York Times that NSA Net has been unstable for weeks.

Beyond the banks and the NSA, other outages have included problems with Microsoft products reported by users worldwide, which occurred on Thursday. Perhaps most notably, on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all domestic flights for several hours, citing communications and radar errors that were later revealed to have been caused by the replacement of a copper-wired router connection at a facility in Arkansas. Flights have yet to resume at normal operating speeds at airports across the country, with some delays and cancellations still occurring.

Later on Tuesday, thousands of users worldwide reported problems accessing Apple services, including iCloud, Apple Pay, the App Store, and Apple Support. The issue with those products was ongoing as of 2 pm Eastern Time, according to reporting from DownDetector.

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