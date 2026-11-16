Trump said the repairs have been needed for 40 years, not noting he’s been president for six of those.

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President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t “take any responsibility” for the nationwide ground stop for air travel issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday, instead saying that the crisis was former President Joe Biden’s fault.

“I don’t take any responsibility,” Trump said in remarks to press on Monday, when asked if he feels responsible as president.

“I mean, the only responsibility should be — for 40 years they should have done this. This is a system that’s probably, on average, 50 years old,” he said, adding that he is now asking Congress for more funding. He did not acknowledge that he has served as president for nearly six years during that time.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also blamed “prior administrations” for the issues, without acknowledging that Trump was in charge of one of those prior administrations.

Instead, in a post on Truth Social on Sunday morning, the president blamed Biden. “The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began,” Trump wrote.

He echoed Duffy’s calls for Congress to allocate more money to the FAA in response to the ground stop. Democrats in Congress, however, pushed back on the Trump administration’s complaints.

“Let’s look at the facts. Congress approved $12.5 billion for the Department of Transportation to make necessary safety upgrades to our air traffic control system. Fifteen months later, the administration’s obligated $4.3 billion but only spent $1 billion, leaving $8 billion unobligated and $11 billion unspent. Explain to Congress, again, why they need more money?” said Representatives Rick Larsen (D-Washington) and André Carson (D-Indiana), ranking members of the House Committee on Transportation and Subcommittee on Aviation, respectively.

In a response to the Democrats, Duffy has said that the money allocated by Congress is already “all accounted for” and more is needed for a “new network,” which would require “new money to build new software.”

Duffy has said that the issue, which impacted 10,000 flights and stranded roughly 1.5 million travelers, was caused by an infrastructure upgrade that was being done in an unspecified “remote” facility by a contractor, L3Harris, which is also a major military contractor. The contractor was replacing copper wire with fiber optic cable, officials said. This caused a breakdown in communication systems that spiralled across the country, administration officials have claimed, without explaining how.

The union that represents public workers who typically do aviation infrastructure maintenance said that they were not involved in the upgrade, and said that the union has been sidelined in the process of reforming the nation’s air traffic control system.

The GAO warned in September that the speed of the upgrades currently being done under Duffy’s “Brand New Air Traffic Control System” plan is reckless and that the rapid replacement of old technologies would risk causing a major failure. Duffy has touted the FAA’s implementation of an AI-powered routing system, called Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART), which the administration put into place nationwide just days before the nationwide ground stop.

Experts and members of Congress have indeed acknowledged the need for upgrades to the U.S.’s aviation infrastructure, which is, like many other parts of the U.S.’s infrastructure, in dire need of repairs. The American Society of Civil Engineers gave the aviation sector a D+ grade in its latest report on America’s infrastructure. The report said that bills like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), signed into law by Biden in 2021, have provided some help, but that there is still a massive funding gap of roughly $114 billion over the next decade.

Critics have said that Trump has contributed to the state of aviation infrastructure. At the beginning of his second term, Trump ordered a pause on the disbursement of funding under the IIJA and Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, putting a pause on FAA funding, among other things, from the bills passed under Biden. It’s still unclear how much of that money in total was clawed back or withheld.

Further, the Trump administration has, in some ways, actively worked against aviation safety advancements. One of his first actions in his second term was to eliminate the Department of Homeland Security’s membership in the Aviation Security Advisory Committee. And, in February 2025, the Trump administration fired hundreds of FAA employees amid Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” slashes, contributing to shortages in air traffic control staff.

In his first term, Trump released a plan to privatize the air traffic control system. This was vehemently opposed by aviation experts, and the Government Accountability Organization (GAO) found in a report around that time that it would jeopardize safety, and Duffy has shifted away from that plan during Trump’s second term.

Trump was incensed and made an offhand racist remark when he was asked whether he should have focused more on aviation safety during his second term on Monday.

Trump to a Black reporter: "I know you don’t see dirt — but if you’d take a look at the White House, you’d never notice broken windows, obviously, from where you come from." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-11-16T17:59:07.121Z

“Mr. President, what do you say to critics who say you were too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling, given the fact that Republicans have been in control?” a reporter asked.

“Well, if you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless,” he responded, before giving a spiel about his various construction projects. As the reporter tried to ask a follow up question, Trump interrupted, saying: “I have a responsibility — oh, you’re so pathetic. Listen, I have a responsibility to make sure the symbol of our country is in decent shape.”

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