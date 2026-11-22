The move was widely seen as part of a broader effort by the president to obstruct Democrats’ planned probes.

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With Democratic leaders promising “accountability” when the party takes over the US Senate and House of Representatives in January, Republican President Donald Trump late Friday signed an executive order directing federal contractors and subcontractors to notify the White House before sharing information with Congress and withhold anything his administration deems confidential.

Any contractor or subcontractor that fails to comply could face “potential termination or cancellation of contracts,” the order says.

The White House claimed that “Trump is ensuring that Americans’ confidential information and national and homeland security work is protected, and that the executive branch is able to serve the American people efficiently and economically.”

Major news: President Trump has signed an executive order requiring federal contractors to notify and coordinate with the executive branch on congressional oversight asks.



Democrats have vowed to make defense contractors a major target next year. https://t.co/MMeFhNJWDy — Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) November 21, 2026

However, his move was widely seen as part of a broader effort by the president to limit Democrats’ planned probes into not only the federal government and its contractors but also Trump and businesses that may have benefited from his return to power.

Acknowledging the anticipated Democrat-led investigations, the White House fact sheet says that “certain congressional leaders have threatened to intrude on these executive prerogatives by seeking confidential executive branch information from executive agencies and harassing private companies that contract with the federal government.”

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of of the watchdog group Public Citizen, stressed in a Saturday statement that “contractors are paid with Americans’ tax money and must be the best for the job, full stop.”

“However, throughout the Trump administration we’ve seen widespread abuse of the contracting process, with lucrative contracts doled out to political allies, inexperienced startups, and flatly unqualified bidders, for everything from major ICE operations to Trump’s vanity projects,” she noted, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “No-bid and emergency awards have become the norm, circumventing rules designed to prevent corrupt contracting.”

“The new Congress rightfully has its sites set on this obvious cronyism for investigation and oversight,” she continued. “The American people have a right to know how their money is being spent, that it is going to capable contractors, and that is not be used to reward allies and punish perceived enemies.”

Gilbert added that the new order, “dressed up in fancy talk about executive privilege and enhancing efficiencies, is nothing but a naked ploy to try and protect the perpetrators of this corruption. It will not succeed. Sunlight is coming and corrupt administration insiders and contractors, both, will have to face the American people.”

As Reuters reported:

Friday’s order follows a directive issued this week by White House Counsel Will Scharf requiring federal agencies to obtain White House approval before employees agree to testify before Congress. Scharf said certain Democratic investigations could amount to criminal conduct, a claim that has raised questions about the administration’s attempts to limit congressional oversight.“ The restrictions could face legal challenges, particularly if contractors are told to withhold information sought through congressional subpoenas. Executive privilege allows presidents to protect certain confidential communications, but courts can ⁠intervene in disputes over Congress’ authority to obtain information.

Earlier this week Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee, sent document preservation letters to a dozen current and former Trump administration officials, and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), likely the next House Judiciary Committee chair, sent similar notices to federal law enforcement agencies.

“Voters gave congressional Democrats a sweeping mandate to root out corruption and ensure that the government is accountable to the people,” Garcia wrote in his letters, referring to the blue tsunami in the midterm elections earlier this month. “We intend to act on that mandate in the 120th Congress by conducting the critically important oversight essential for legislative reform.”

Raskin — who managed Trump’s historic second impeachment after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 — said on social media Friday: “We will confront White House corruption and lawlessness with the full powers of Congress, the ‘predominant’ branch of government (Madison), the representatives of the people. Preserve all your records, Mr. President.”

Trump has been widely condemned as “the most openly corrupt president in American history” and, during just his first year back in the White House, pocketed at least $2.2 billion — over half of it from his family’s cryptocurrency grift. Companies affiliated with the president’s two eldest sons are have also scored key federal contracts during his second term.

In addition to Trump’s sons, Elon Musk — a former member of the administration, leading Republican donor, and the world’s richest person — could also be a key target of Democratic probes, as he leads multiple tech companies. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, sent a Friday letter to Musk about SpaceX’s role in the Starshield service disruptions in Ukraine last month.

Noting that inquiry on Musk’s social media platform X on Saturday, Jonathan Cohn, political director of the group Progressive Mass, said that “contracts with Musk are a national security risk and should be treated as such.”

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