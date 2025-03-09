Trump Nixes Collective Bargaining for Transportation Safety Administration Union

Labor advocates condemned Friday’s announcement by the Trump administration that it will end collective bargaining for Transportation Safety Administration security officers, a move described by one union leader as an act of “dangerous union-busting ripped from the pages of Project 2025.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed in a statement Friday that collective bargaining for the TSA’s security officers “constrained” the agency’s chief mission of protecting transportation systems and keeping travelers safe, and that “eliminating collective bargaining removes bureaucratic hurdles that will strengthen workforce agility, enhance productivity and resiliency, while also jumpstarting innovation.”

All the union leaders who supported Trump (like Sean O'Brien) should have to answer some painful questions about Trump rescinding collective bargaining rights for TSA agents. — Mike Nellis (@mikenellis.bsky.social) 2025-03-07T18:03:19.100Z

As Huffpost labor reporter Dave Jamieson explained:

Workers at TSA, which Congress created in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, do not enjoy the same union rights as employees at most other federal agencies. Bargaining rights can essentially be extended or rescinded at the will of the administrator. Those rights were introduced at TSA by former President Barack Obama and strengthened under former President Joe Biden. But now they are being tossed aside by Trump.

“Forty-seven thousands transportation security officers show up at over 400 airports across the country every single day to make sure our skies are safe for air travel,” Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), said in response to DHS announcement. “Many of them are veterans who went from serving their country in the armed forces to wearing a second uniform protecting the homeland and ensuring another terrorist attack like September 11 never happens again.”

Kelley argued that President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “have violated these patriotic Americans’ right to join a union in an unprovoked attack.”

“They gave as a justification a completely fabricated claim about union officials — making clear this action has nothing to do with efficiency, safety, or homeland security,” he said “This is merely a pretext for attacking the rights of regular working Americans across the country because they happen to belong to a union.”

AFGE — which represents TSA security officers — has filed numerous lawsuits in a bid to thwart Trump administration efforts, led by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, to terminate thousands of federal workers and unilaterally shut down government agencies under the guise of improving outcomes.

“Our union has been out in front challenging this administration’s unlawful actions targeting federal workers, both in the legal courts and in the court of public opinion,” Kelley noted. “Now our TSA officers are paying the price with this clearly retaliatory action.”

“Let’s be clear: This is the beginning, not the end, of the fight for Americans’ fundamental rights to join a union,” Kelley stressed. “AFGE will not rest until the basic dignity and rights of the workers at TSA are acknowledged by the government once again.”

AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler said in a statement: “TSA officers are the front-line defense at America’s airports for the millions of families who travel by air each year. Canceling the collective bargaining agreement between TSA and its security officer workforce is dangerous union-busting ripped from the pages of Project 2025 that leaves the 47,000 officers who protect us without a voice.”

“Through a union, TSA officers are empowered to improve work conditions and make air travel safer for passengers,” Shuler added. “With this sweeping, illegal directive, the Trump administration is retaliating against unions for challenging its unlawful Department of Government Efficiency actions against America’s federal workers in court.”

We’re resisting Trump’s authoritarian pressure. As the Trump administration moves a mile-a-minute to implement right-wing policies and sow confusion, reliable news is an absolute must. Truthout is working diligently to combat the fear and chaos that pervades the political moment. We’re requesting your support at this moment because we need it – your monthly gift allows us to publish uncensored, nonprofit news that speaks with clarity and truth in a moment when confusion and misinformation are rampant. As well, we’re looking with hope at the material action community activists are taking. We’re uplifting mutual aid projects, the life-sustaining work of immigrant and labor organizers, and other shows of solidarity that resist the authoritarian pressure of the Trump administration. As we work to dispel the atmosphere of political despair, we ask that you contribute to our journalism. Over 80 percent of Truthout’s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!