Trump Is Still Trying to Undermine Voters’ Preferences in the Alaska Senate Race

Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle. If you think our work is valuable, support us with a donation of any size.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump demanded that officials stop counting votes in the U.S. Senate race in Alaska, and that all votes for third-party candidates be given to Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan — disregarding thousands of votes that are yet to be counted as well as voters’ preferences in a possible instant runoff.

The demand is highly unusual and undemocratic. It comes six years to the day that Trump made similar calls to “STOP THE COUNT” in an effort to stave off his 2020 election loss to former President Joe Biden.

Trump claims that the participation of another Dan Sullivan in the race has confused voters. Even if that’s true for some residents, Alaska has ranked-choice voting, allowing those voters to cast ballots for both Sullivans. The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit seeking to delay certification of the election if the incumbent Sullivan, a Trump loyalist, lost, which a federal judge tossed out earlier this week.

In his latest effort to upend the race, Trump insisted that the election be called for the Republican senator.

“The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other ‘slug’ that the Dems put on the Ballot, should be immediately given to the REAL Dan Sullivan, and the Election is over — He easily wins,” Trump claimed in his post. “There is no other fair solution!”

To do what Trump is demanding would disenfranchise potentially hundreds of thousands of voters whose ballots have not yet been counted. As of Thursday morning, only about 74 percent of ballots have been processed, meaning over a quarter of all votes in the state remain to be tallied.

The race remains incredibly close. Democrat Mary Peltola is currently leading Sen. Sullivan by just over 600 votes. Peltola doesn’t yet have a majority, however, which means that, if these trends hold until all ballots are counted, an instant runoff will be needed to determine a winner.

The second-preference votes for people who picked the other Dan Sullivan would be counted first, as he’s presently in fourth place in the race. Even if all of his votes go to either Peltola or Sen. Sullivan, they wouldn’t be enough to give either a majority, meaning that the secondary votes of the current third-place candidate, Republican Gerald Heikes, will also likely need to be tabulated.

It’s likely that Sen. Sullivan will receive more votes from Heikes than Peltola will, given that both are Republicans, but it’s not impossible for Peltola to eke out a win if enough backers of Heikes favor her over Sullivan.

If Peltola does win, she will become the eighth Democratic Senate candidate in the midterms to flip a Republican seat. Another closely watched race in Mississippi could be the eighth (if Peltola loses) or ninth flip for Dems, as Scott Colom (D) is currently leading incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) by just a few hundred votes, with less than 4 percent of ballots left to be counted.

Media that fights fascism Truthout is funded almost entirely by readers — that’s why we can speak truth to power and cut against the mainstream narrative. But independent journalists at Truthout face mounting political repression under Trump. We rely on your support to survive McCarthyist censorship. Please make a tax-deductible one-time or monthly donation.