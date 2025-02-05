Trump Holocaust Memorial Pick Says Palestinians Are “Fundamentally Evil”

A Donald Trump appointee to a board dedicated to honoring the victims of the Holocaust and preventing another one has sparked outrage after saying that Palestinians in Gaza are “fundamentally evil” and should be collectively punished in an op-ed over the weekend.

Martin Oliner, a presidential appointee to the Holocaust Memorial Council, laid out his exterminationist logic in an opinion piece for The Jerusalem Post. He said that he strongly supports Trump’s plans to forcibly displace all Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, saying that he does not believe “Gazans are worthy of any mercy” and that Trump has not gone far enough in condemning Palestinians in recent statements.

“Let’s not mince words here. The people of Gaza are collectively guilty” for the October 7, 2023, attack, Oliner wrote. “They are fundamentally evil, and they must pay a price for their actions.”

“The countries who take in Gazans should properly screen and monitor them to prevent them from causing further harm,” Oliner went on. “If enough countries get involved, the international problem of Gaza could be solved.”

Oliner is also the chairman of Religious Zionists of America and the pro-Israel Culture for Peace Institute. Trump appointed him to the Holocaust memorial board at the end of his first term in office.

Oliner’s op-ed, published on Saturday, sparked outrage from advocates for Palestinian rights, who called for him to be removed from the board.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called the op-ed “unhinged, racist, and genocidal” and said that Oliner’s hatred against Palestinians is the same type of hatred that has underlied other genocidal slaughters.

“It is unacceptable for anyone who believes that all children and everyone else in a population are ‘fundamentally evil’ and unworthy of mercy to hold a position with any organization, whether a private or public entity,” CAIR said, calling on Trump to “immediately remove” Oliner.

“It should go without saying that Martin Oliner’s disgraceful, dangerous, and outright racist comments should be disqualifying for anyone holding any position in our government,” said Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project Executive Director Margaret DeReus in a statement.

“It is abhorrent that a US government appointee would refer to any child, anywhere, of any race or national origin, as ‘evil’ or deserving of a violent death. We have seen this kind of dehumanizing rhetoric about Palestinians spur violent hate crimes here in the United States over the last sixteen months,” DeReus went on.

International experts and officials have long said that Israel’s assault of Gaza amounts to collective punishment of Palestinians, which is a war crime. Experts have also warned that Trump’s call for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza is incitement of a war crime.

Trump doubled down on that call on Tuesday, when he said that all Palestinians should be forcibly expelled from Gaza during a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In those remarks, Trump said that the U.S. would “take over” the Gaza Strip, drawing sharp rebukes from pro-Palestinian advocates.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!