Trump Claims Ignorance as His Ambassador Threatens Strikes on Iran This Weekend

“We may do another little Epic Fury,” Trump said after previously pledging to halt strikes until after the midterms.

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When President Donald Trump landed in Florida for a Friday campaign rally, he dismissed comments from one of his own ambassadors that the US could strike Iran this weekend as part of his illegal nearly eight-month war — but once the commander-in-chief took the stage, he changed his tune, threatening more bloodshed.

In an interview with online commentator Mario Nawfal published earlier Friday, US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who is also Trump’s special envoy to Syria and Iraq, said: “Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely.”

“The president is very clear. He’s open and available and accessible to a deal. And we’ve been at the table for months and months and months,” he continued, noting that in addition to the nuclear priorities and aiming to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the US is “in a bargain for unfreezing assets, releasing sanctions, no more kinetic engagement, [and] supplying the needed help to Israel, our ally.”

🇺🇸🇮🇷 BREAKING: AMB. TOM BARRACK WARNS U.S. STRIKE COULD HAPPEN THIS WEEKEND



I asked Trump's Special Envoy, Tom Barrack: “Could there be a strike on this this weekend?



His answer was direct: "Absolutely.”



Amb. Barrack laid out exactly where things stand with Iran right now.… pic.twitter.com/upe7UlgGvb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 23, 2026

Trump had said on his Truth Social platform earlier this month that “we are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran. I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, with Oil flowing in Record Numbers of Barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd.”

Asked about Barrack’s suggestion that a US attack could come soon while on a Florida runway, and whether it meant Trump was rethinking that position, the president responded: “That was my ambassador? He’s a pretty powerful man, I guess. Well, if that’s the case. I don’t know anything about it.”

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