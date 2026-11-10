Trump Administration Seeks to Strip 6.3 Million More People of SNAP Food Aid

The proposed rule change comes as 34 percent of Americans report that they are suffering from food insecurity.

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A proposed rule change by the Department of Agriculture (USDA) seeks to limit eligibility standards for some households with low incomes when it comes to automatic enrollment into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), sometimes referred to as the food stamps program.

Currently, any household that receives cash or in-kind assistance from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program is automatically enrolled into SNAP. The USDA proposal would change that, requiring individuals who receive TANF assistance to apply for SNAP separately.

The administration claims that cuts would occur “because their income or resources exceed the Federal statutory limits.” USDA’s draft proposal states that more than $44 billion would be saved by the changes, but admits that the cuts would kick 6.3 million people off of the program in its first year.

The formal notice was published on Monday. It requires a 30-day comment period before it can be fully implemented.

The changes to SNAP would follow similar cuts that were made last year, when Republicans and President Donald Trump passed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act into law. In the year after that act was passed, 5.1 million people lost SNAP eligibility, amounting to a 13 percent decrease in total participation and dropping enrollment numbers for the program to the lowest levels seen in almost two decades.

The new rule would be even more drastic, dropping participation by 17.6 percent from its current numbers.

Major cuts to SNAP have long been a goal of conservatives — indeed, changes to the program, like those being proposed this week by the Trump administration, were part of Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation-backed blueprint for how Trump should govern that was published during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump has claimed that he had nothing to do with Project 2025, but his administration has implemented over 55 percent of its published objectives so far, and two-thirds of his first round of executive orders were taken directly from the document.

The SNAP changes, if the administration does indeed move forward with them, come at a time when more Americans are becoming food insecure. According to one survey, more than a third of consumers (34 percent) reported that they have skipped meals or cut meal sizes for financial reasons over the past year — an 11 percent increase from the previous year’s rates.

Relief doesn’t appear to be coming anytime soon, as the latest federal inflation report, published Tuesday morning, indicates that costs on most goods continue to increase, despite Trump’s claims last week that “inflation is solved.”

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