Bond prices in many jurisdictions have doubled under the Trump administration, and bond funds are struggling to keep up.

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When Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025 after campaigning on mass deportation, his administration got to work expanding immigration detention and reshaping the nation’s immigration courts to make it more difficult for jailed migrants to seek release. Almost two years later, data show just how successful those policies have been.

The number of people jailed in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention nationwide is up roughly 80 percent since President Joe Biden left office. The Trump administration has foreclosed most avenues through which jailed migrants have historically sought release. For the shrinking share of the jailed population that does access an immigration bond hearing, the average bond denial rate has jumped. It rose to about 60 percent in the first year of Trump 2.0, up from about 53 percent in the last year of Biden’s tenure. The denial rate has continued to rise this year.

Even when a bond is granted, freedom remains out of reach for many caught in the Trump administration’s deportation machine because median bond amounts have also increased. Those amounts have even doubled from 2024 to the first months of 2026 in some of the federal circuit court jurisdictions with the most immigration bond cases, according to data compiled and analyzed by Bklg.org.

“This is a linchpin in the administration’s deportation strategy,” Michael Tan, deputy director of the Immigrants’ Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), told Truthout. “The primary reason they’re subjecting people to detention with no avenue for release is to coerce them into giving up their immigration cases, their claims to legal status, to remaining in the country, and to acquiesce to a deportation because they can’t stand being locked up for so long.”

The number of people jailed in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention nationwide is up roughly 80 percent since President Joe Biden left office.

Even for those who do not agree to so-called self-deportation, outcomes tend to be worse for those who fight their immigration cases while detained. Those who are released are more likely to have their immigration cases resolved with permission to remain in the U.S. than with deportation orders. Once freed, a person tends to have more resources and more time to participate in their case, gather evidence, and access other needed support. “It’s a lot harder to fight your immigration case when you’re in a jail cell,” Tan told Truthout. Especially, he added, “when ICE moves people all over the place, and so it’s not the case that you’ll be detained often in your community or near your family [and] your lawyer. Instead, ICE is routinely shipping people to far-flung locations.”

Fisayo Okare, digital communications manager at Envision Freedom Fund, told Truthout that migrant community members with whom her organization works regularly face these pressures. “Families are thinking of whether it’s worth it or not to even remain in the country or just choosing to voluntarily deport,” she said. The nonprofit Envision Freedom Fund is the largest immigration bond fund in the nation; it helps cover bonds for individuals jailed in New York or New Jersey and those who will return home to the area on release. Since the fund launched in 2018, it has provided over $15 million in bond support to help secure the release of over 1,600 people from immigration jails.

An October report from Envision Freedom Fund shows how the increase in the number of migrants jailed and struggling to access release is affecting communities in New York and New Jersey. The volume of requests for support that the bond fund receives has risen so much that it projects it will cover nine times as many bonds in 2026 as in 2024, if it can raise the funds needed to meet demand through the end of the calendar year.

“The primary reason they’re subjecting people to detention with no avenue for release is to coerce them into giving up their immigration cases.”

The average bond amounts submitted to the fund for support have also risen from $6,200 in 2024 to $14,200 in 2026. Half of the requests the fund has received this year have involved bonds exceeding $10,000, and it has seen bonds set as high as $85,000 since Trump returned to the White House. The fund has also tracked tens of thousands of individuals who have been booked in to detention facilities in New York and New Jersey and then transferred to more than 100 other detention facilities across 25 states.

“The fact is that we’re forced to bond so many more people out now because the sheer volume of the system — everything is increasing,” Ben McCoubrey, Envision Freedom Fund’s data and advocacy manager, told Truthout.

It has never been easy for those in ICE jails to access bond, a process that entails securing a bond hearing in immigration court, finding a lawyer to present the case, then convincing the immigration judge to grant a bond, and ultimately finding someone outside with U.S. citizenship or a green card and the funds needed to post the bond. But the obstacles to accessing bond are now greater than ever before thanks to what Tan characterized to Truthout as the Trump administration’s “takeover of the immigration courts.”

Since Trump returned to office, he has signed executive orders to expand detention and restrict release. Based on those directives, ICE’s lawyers have made legal arguments and issued guidance meant to subject as many immigrants as possible to mandatory detention and limit their access to bond. Those directives have become standard practice following administration-friendly decisions from the Board of Immigration Appeals, which governs the immigration courts and judges from within the Department of Justice.

The Trump administration has also purged dozens of immigration judges and recruited replacements that it now calls “deportation judges,” rather than immigration judges. Many of these new judges come from the ranks of former military lawyers, ICE lawyers, and prosecutors with little or no experience or training in immigration law.

“They’ve fired immigration judges that they think, in their view, are too friendly to immigrants and replaced them with so-called deportation judges [and] for the judges who remain, who didn’t get fired, we know that the administration is exerting pressure on them to deny relief, and to really crack down, and serve as foot soldiers in a mass deportation campaign,” Tan told Truthout. “They’ve taken an immigration court system that is supposed to be neutral and fair and made it into an arm of the immigration enforcement system.”

The ACLU has litigated the Trump administration’s mandatory detention scheme in every circuit court where it could be heard, a total of 11 of the nation’s 13. Only two circuits have concurred with the administration’s interpretation of the law. Nine have rejected it, opening the door for more individuals to access bond hearings in the 40 states covered by those circuits. The Supreme Court will hear the issue in a case arising from the Second Circuit, Rhoney v. Barbosa da Cunha, next year; Tan told Truthout a decision is expected by the end of June. The outcome will affect access to bond hearings for those in ICE jails nationwide.

While the legal fight continues, the humanitarian crisis created by the Trump administration’s policy changes is deepening. Envision Freedom Fund’s recent report helps put a human face on the issue. “We paint a picture of what’s happening in the context of detention and deportation, how things are growing, and go beyond what we see when it’s just [the number of] people getting released on bonds,” McCoubrey told Truthout about the report’s aims.

The report includes stories of immigrants who have suffered medical neglect and other traumas in ICE jails and are navigating the lasting effects after being bonded out with Envision Freedom Fund’s support.

One man for whom the fund helped cover a $50,000 bond to secure his release in July 2026 shared that he “felt unmeasurably happy when [he] got released from the jail.” He had been jailed for over two months, and after release, said, “I believed that now everything will be okay. Because when I was in there, I was stressing a lot. I didn’t know what would happen because nowadays it’s really tough.” Just two weeks after the man’s release, his asylum case was granted — ending a more than four-year wait that began in 2022.

For each of the tens of thousands of people jailed in the country’s ICE detention facilities, there are families missing a parent or a sibling and communities missing a neighbor.

More recently, Okare told Truthout that Envision Freedom Fund secured release for a man in his mid-thirties who had been transferred from Delaney Hall in New Jersey to an ICE jail in Georgia. The fund then coordinated with partners to arrange transportation to bring him home in time to be with his wife and witness the birth of his child. “His wife was actually in the hospital when we got the bond request, and he got out right in time,” she said.

Okare told Truthout that stories like these are common in the work of Envision Freedom Fund and other immigration bond funds operating nationwide. For each of the tens of thousands of people jailed in the country’s ICE detention facilities, there are families missing a parent or a sibling and communities missing a neighbor.

As the Trump administration continues pulling these communities apart, Okare told Truthout that organizations like hers will keep fighting to make them whole again: “[We’re] not just paying their bond but ensuring that they get out and make it back to their community.”

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