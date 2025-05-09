Trump Abruptly Fires Librarian of Congress, Sparking Widespread Outrage

Carla Hayden is the first woman and first African American to lead the largest national library in the world.

U.S. President Donald Trump sparked widespread outrage Thursday by abruptly firing Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden with a two-sentence email sent by the White House’s deputy director of presidential personnel.

According to her bio, Hayden was the first woman and first African American to lead the national library, which is the largest in the world and home to more than 178 million items — from books to photographs to primary historical documents.

Hayden was also the first professional librarian appointed to the role in decades, The Washington Post noted. She was nominated for a 10-year term in 2016 by then-President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate with bipartisan support.

Her sudden termination was met with fury, with education advocates, civil rights campaigners, and Democratic lawmakers condemning the firing as yet another Trump administration attack on a cherished public institution.

“This is an absolute disgrace,” civil rights attorney ‪Sherrilyn Ifill wrote in response to the news. “Dr. Hayden is a consummate professional, career librarian, and public servant. I cannot think of anyone in the Trump administration who is fit to address the Librarian of Congress in this way.”

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said in a scathing statement that “this is yet another example in the disturbing pattern of the President removing dedicated public servants without cause — likely to fill the position with one of his ‘friends’ who is not qualified and does not care about protecting America’s legacy.”

“Dr. Hayden’s tenure has been marked by a steadfast commitment to accessibility, modernization, and the democratization of knowledge,” said DeLauro. “Her dismissal is not just an affront to her historic service but a direct attack on the independence of one of our most revered institutions.”

“This move undermines the foundational principles of our democracy and erodes public trust in our institutions,” DeLauro added. “The Trump administration must provide a transparent explanation for this decision. I urge my colleagues in Congress — especially the Republicans who benefited from Dr. Hayden’s work — to stand united in defending the integrity of the Library of Congress.”

Rep. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.), the top Democrat on the House panel that oversees the Library of Congress, called Hayden “an American hero” who “has spent her entire career serving people — from helping kids learn to read to protecting some of our nation’s most precious treasures.”

“President Trump’s ignorant decision will impact America’s libraries, our copyrighted economic interests, and service to the American people by threatening support for Congress. His decision is a complete disgrace,” added Morelle, who vowed to introduce legislation guaranteeing that the Librarian of Congress is appointed by lawmakers, not the president.

Trump fired Hayden hours after the right-wing American Accountability Foundation urged the president to terminate her, claiming she is “woke” and “anti-Trump.” The group celebrated her termination in a post on X late Thursday.

