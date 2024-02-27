Transgender Kids Are Under Fire by Texas Governor and Attorney General, Again

In a letter to the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) urged “licensed professionals” — including teachers, nurses, and doctors — as well as “members of the general public,” to notify state authorities if they suspect that parents of transgender minors are helping their kids access gender-affirming medical care, which can often be lifesaving.

Abbott claimed that not reporting such information may lead to “criminal penalties for failure to report such child abuse.”

Texas is one of 22 states that have restricted or banned best-practice medical care for trans minors. In August, the attorney general’s office lodged an appeal with the Texas Supreme Court following a state district court judge’s injunction against the implementation of the ban on gender-affirming care. This appeal automatically halted the district court judge’s injunction, allowing the law to be enforced as of September 1. However, the law does not make the provision of gender-affirming care a felony or label it as a form of child abuse.

“[Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton] cannot change Texas law nor usurp the constitutional rights of Texas families,” Brian Klosterboer, a staff attorney at the ACLU of Texas, said in a statement.

Despite Abbott consistently labeling parents and health care professionals who provide gender-affirming care to minors as perpetrators of “child abuse,” nearly all prominent medical associations have affirmed that such medical interventions are necessary and life-saving. In fact, a new report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics asserts that restricting transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming care “amount[s] to state-sanctioned medical neglect and emotional abuse.”

Abbott’s letter comes in the wake of an opinion issued last week by Paxton asserting that permitting minors to undergo transition-related care, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgical procedures, constitutes child abuse according to state law. However, Paxton’s opinion of the existing law does not actually modify the law itself, which does not criminalize the provision of gender-affirming care.

“Ken Paxton’s thoughts on this, no matter what they are, do not affect how a court would or should analyze these issues,” Adri Pèrez, policy and advocacy strategist for LGBTQ equality at the ACLU of Texas, told NBC News. “And as of today, there’s no court in Texas or the entire country that has ever found that gender-affirming care can constitute child abuse.”

In fact, despite the inaccurate interpretations of the law by Abbott and Paxton, the state legislature had actually failed to pass a bill last year that would have classified providing gender-affirming care to minors as a felony. This suggests that Abbott and Paxton’s interpretation contradicts the legislative intent behind the gender-affirming health care ban.

At least one county official, Christian Menefee, the elected attorney representing DFPS in civil child abuse cases in Harris County, has publicly said that he will not enforce the anti-trans directives. In a statement, Menefee said that Abbott and Paxton “are ignoring medical professionals and intentionally misrepresenting the law to the detriment of transgender children and their families.”

“My office will not participate in these bad faith political games,” Menefee said. “As the lawyers handling these cases, we owe a duty of candor to the courts about what the law really says. We’ll continue to follow the laws on the books — not General Paxton’s politically motivated and legally incorrect ‘opinion.’”

Abbott and Paxton’s attacks on transgender youth have been steadily escalating since 2022. Prior to the implementation of the state’s ban on gender-affirming care, Abbott instructed DFPS in 2022 to carry out “a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances” of gender-affirming care, which his order labeled as “abusive procedures.” Also in 2022, Paxton requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety furnish him with the identities of individuals who, within the last two years, updated their gender on their driver’s licenses and other official records. Recently, Paxton has demanded medical records from at least two clinics outside of Texas that provided services to transgender youth who could not access gender-affirming care in Texas.

The Williams Institute estimates that nearly 30,000 transgender minors between the ages 13 and 17 lived in Texas in 2022. However, the increasing attacks on trans youth and their parents have forced many families to flee the state. One trans kid told The Texas Tribune in 2023 that being forced off gender-affirming care would be “a death sentence.”

