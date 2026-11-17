The Council on American-Islamic Relations, which has been targeted by Gov. Greg Abbott, called the news “a huge relief.”

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Attorney General Ken Paxton has dropped a lawsuit that sought to ban the country’s largest Muslim civil rights group from operating in Texas, state court records show.

The lawsuit, filed in February, had asked a Collin County judge to declare the Council on American-Islamic Relations a foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organization. It alleged that CAIR was working with the Muslim Brotherhood, an international Sunni Muslim group, to “usurp governmental power and establish dominion through Sharia law.” At the time, CAIR said it was being punished for its opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza.

The petition came after Gov. Greg Abbott slapped the same designation against the two groups and urged Paxton to take legal action against CAIR amid a surge in Republican candidates running anti-Islam campaigns.

Paxton’s office filed a notice of nonsuit Monday, voiding the lawsuit nearly two weeks after a blue wave sunk Paxton’s U.S. Senate bid and swept Abbott out of office. Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa has said she will remove the “foreign terrorist organization” label against CAIR.

Shaimaa Zayan, the Austin director of CAIR-Texas, called the lawsuit’s end — which was first reported by Bloomberg Law — a “huge relief.”

“CAIR-Texas faced a huge injustice and continued to operate despite the threats,” Zayan said Tuesday. “We are looking forward to a new chapter in Texas, hopefully where civic life will be flourishing and every voice will be heard in Texas.”

CAIR and its Texas chapter have also cheered Hinojosa’s pledge, which she announced during an interview with The Washington Post.

“Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton, Bo French, and Mayes Middleton staked their political campaigns on shredding the First Amendment to target Texas Muslims, but the people of Texas rejected this un-American bigotry,” the groups added in a statement. “Anti-Muslim hate is no longer an effective political weapon in Texas, and it must no longer have any place in state governance.”

The dropped lawsuit follows a flurry of other lawsuits Paxton’s office has abandoned since the election, including cases against immigrant rights groups as well as the NCAA over transgender athletes.

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