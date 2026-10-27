Students were motivated to push the proposal due to drastic cuts in funding for their schools that they had no say in.

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A ballot measure in Culver City, California, would lower the voting age for some elections from 18 to 16, allowing teenagers to participate in the decision-making process on many issues that directly affect their lives.

The measure would only apply to certain elections within the Los Angeles suburb’s city limits, including races for school board, elections for city officials, and future ballot measures.

Teenagers in the city have pressed for the measure to be passed before, including in 2022, when it failed by only 16 votes. The proposal gained additional support after last year, when school board budget cuts led to dozens of school employees and teachers being fired, including an assistant superintendent for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Cuts have also been made to funding for arts programs in the district, and students have said basic supplies (including hand soap in restrooms) have been missing.

The school board does allow three “ceremonial” spots to be held by students in the district, but the direction of the cuts was voted on by the larger board overall, whose members are chosen by voters, with no input from students. Those members outvoted the ceremonial ones, leading to the drastic cuts.

The school board, along with the city council, has “been creating policy that alters the lives of our teenagers without giving them a way to voice their opinion,” Culver City High School student Mia Moroz told Bolts magazine.

Moroz, who is also president of Vote 16 Culver City, the student-led group in favor of the ballot proposal, said that the budget moves by the school board have resulted in “teachers who have 42 kids in one classroom and not enough seats to sit down.”

The Culver City Council, recognizing these complaints from students, agreed to place the measure on the fall ballot, in a contentious 3-2 vote in February.

Opponents of the measure call it ill-advised, with some arguing that teenagers are not mature enough, are “easily persuadable,” or aren’t true members of the community because many of them don’t pay taxes.

“I see all of these students who are so often disregarded as being immature, or not knowledgeable, or disengaged. But I see them caring, and I see them acting,” Moroz said, responding to such criticisms.

In an op-ed written jointly by Mayor Freddy Puza and the three members of the city council that backed putting the measure to a vote, the lawmakers noted that young people’s lives are affected by local government decisions.

A “Yes” vote on the measure “is about more than one election,” the mayor and city council members said. “It prepares the next generation of informed voters, strengthens local democracy, and ensures more residents with a stake in Culver City’s future have the opportunity to help shape it for generations to come.”

Only about a dozen municipalities across the U.S. allow those aged 16 or 17 to participate in local elections. The first place to do so, Takoma Park, Maryland, has allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to vote since their measure passed in 2013.

City officials there say the change has led to an increase in civic engagement overall, including for adults, with some children even encouraging their parents to become more active in local democracy.

Lowering the age to vote has “really forced all candidates to think about the things that matter” to teenagers in the community, including “the quality of their schooling,” said Mayor Talisha Searcy, who was initially skeptical of the proposal but has now embraced it as beneficial for the city.

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