Mike Rogers once co-sponsored a federal bill that would ban abortions from the point of conception.

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Rep. Haley Stevens’s (D-Michigan) surprise endorsement of Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers for Senate over Abdul El-Sayed on Sunday came amid renewed attention on Rogers’s anti-abortion views after he bragged about his stance in an appearance on a conservative radio show last week.

Last Thursday, as the Detroit Metro Times noted, Rogers touted his stances against abortion and trans rights.

“Is it safe to say that we don’t have to worry about you joining Democrats when it comes to things like … supporting gender mutilation surgery for minors, abortion through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason whatsoever?” Dutko said, overexaggerating stances on both issues. “Can we feel confident as evangelical Christians that you’re going to be on our side on some of these social issues?”

“You don’t even have to think about it twice. I’ve been very open about all of those issues — including, for the time I was in Congress, having a 100 percent pro-life rating. I am actually the guy who will stop trangender mutilation of our kids with these trangender surgeries,” Rogers said.

Rogers said the members of his family “are all conservative Christians. This is the only way that I know how to be.”

The clip was posted by Democrats and El-Sayed, who criticized the stance and highlighted Rogers’s history of backing extreme anti-abortion legislation.

“A vote for Mike Rogers is a vote for a national abortion ban,” said El-Sayed in a post on social media.

As Reproductive Freedom for All pointed out on Sunday, Rogers voted for a national abortion ban that would prohibit abortions past 20 weeks as a House member in 2013, and has even cosponsored radically dangerous bills to ban all abortions from the point of conception. Additionally, Rogers said in 2010 that he thinks abortion “should be legal only to prevent the death of the mother” — meaning that he doesn’t support exclusions for rape, incest, or when continuing pregnancy could harm the pregnant person or the fetus.

Rogers’s campaign responded to those posting about the clip by saying that he’s against a national ban. In a post on social media on Saturday, he highlighted a clip in which he said that “Michigan voters have already decided the issue, and I respect that decision” and that he “won’t do anything to change it.”

Abortion rights advocates were skeptical. “Nothing can erase Mike Rogers’ votes or make him any less dangerous to our reproductive freedom,” said Reproductive Freedom for All President and CEO Mini Timmaraju in a statement after Stevens’s announcement on Sunday.

Timmaraju also condemned Stevens for backing Rogers. “Haley Stevens is giving cover to a politician who spent his career trying to ban abortion and was still bragging about that record just days ago,” Timmaraju said.

Stevens has previously touted her support for abortion rights, including during her primary campaign this year. In a speech on the House floor in 2023, she pledged to the women of her state that she would “return to the House of Representatives and seek to enshrine your rights into law” and combat the overturn of Roe v. Wade. “I will not stop until we enshrine women’s rights into the law of this land,” she said.

On the campaign trail for her House seat in 2022, Stevens had suggested that her opponent, incumbent Rep. Andy Levin, was not as committed to abortion rights as she was because he is a man.

On Sunday, however, Levin pointed out that Stevens’s view on abortion was compromised by conservative super PACs that were backing her campaign at the time. Stevens’s ascendancy that year was buoyed by a $5.4 million injection into her campaign by the pro-Israel lobby, including AIPAC, which wanted Levin ousted over his criticism of Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

That year was “the summer of the Dobbs decision, and ultimately voters placed their trust in a ‘pro-choice’ woman who promised to protect their reproductive freedoms,” wrote Levin in a thread on X. “Our campaign pointed out time and again how Democrats should not welcome outsized spending by Super PACS that support anti-choice, MAGA insurrectionists into our primaries, and today we see the logical conclusion of those alliances.”

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