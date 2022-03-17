News
Politics & Elections

Stacey Abrams “Wows” as Earth’s President on “Star Trek”

Sonequa Martin-Green and Stacey Abrams in the season 4 finale of "Star Trek: Discovery."
By
Published
Share
Share via Facebook Share via Twitter Share via Email

Democratic Party activist and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams recently served in a different role — as president of the United Earth, on the CBS television series “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Abrams, an avid Star Trek fan, was invited to cameo as the leader of the planet in the season four finale of the show. In her role as president, Abrams’s character, several centuries into the future, helps reintegrate the United Earth into the Federation of Planets.

“United Earth is ready right now to rejoin the Federation, and nothing could make me happier than to say those words,” Abrams says in one of her lines.

It’s unclear who was more excited about Abrams’s appearance on the program — Abrams herself, or the cast and crew of the show, some of whom have worked with her previously.

“Honestly, the number of times I’ve seen the episode, every time I see her face, I’m like, ‘Wow, that really happened. That’s awesome,'” showrunner Michelle Paradise said.

Although it’s unlikely that Abrams will become president of Earth in her lifetime, she has previously discussed the possibility of running for president of the United States, saying in past interviews that she “absolutely” has the ambition to do so sometime in the future.

Abrams is currently running to unseat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R), whom she lost to in a close election in 2018. That race was not without controversy — weeks before Election Day, Kemp, who was Georgia secretary of state at the time, purged over half a million voters from the voting rolls, leading many to question whether or not his win was legitimate.

Since that race, Abrams has been instrumental in helping to elect Democrats — including current Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, whom she campaigned for in December 2020 during their separate runoff races, alongside other Star Trek cast members at the time.

In a campaign video announcing her run for governor this past December, Abrams championed “leadership that understands the true pain folks are feeling, and has real plans.”

“That’s the job of governor, to fight for one Georgia, our Georgia,” she added. “And now, it’s time to get the job done.”

If Kemp can stave off a primary challenge from former Republican Sen. David Perdue, it’s likely that a rematch between him and Abrams will once again be close. A Quinnipiac University poll from January found that 49 percent of respondents wanted Kemp to remain in office, while 47 percent said that they planned to vote for Abrams — a split that was within the poll’s 2.4 percent margin of error, effectively marking a statistical tie.

Before you go please take a moment to read this important update.

The majority of Truthout’s operating budget comes from people just like you who read a story and donate a few bucks to help support independent journalism. Since we don’t run ads or have a paywall, we depend on these small donations to survive. After more than 20 years of being donor-supported, we’re facing an existential challenge to our survival.

Over the last year, we’ve struggled to meet our basic operating costs, as Facebook and Google have reduced the visibility of non-corporate news stories. As a result, our stories are being seen by fewer people at a time when trustworthy journalism is so desperately needed.

We’re working hard to mitigate these issues but while we do we have an immediate need for your help.

Any amount of support you can spare right now will go a very long way. Whether you’re able to make a $5 monthly donation, or give more we need you, today.

Please, do what you can to help us get through this trying time.

Donate Now